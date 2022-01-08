Courtesy of Denton County

Brad Sebastian was officially sworn in as the new Denton County Fire Marshal on Thursday during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.

“We are excited to have Brad in this position as we know he will handle the responsibilities with the same dedication and commitment he has brought to his other roles as assistant and senior deputy fire marshal in Denton County,” Judge Andy Eads said.

Sebastian began his career with Denton County Emergency Services in 2015. Previously, he worked for Boeing before entering into the firefighting field. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Krum before becoming one of their first full-time firefighters.

He studied to become a fire investigator, fire inspector and graduated from the police academy prior to joining the Denton County team as a deputy fire marshal. In that time, he was promoted to senior deputy fire marshal and assistant fire marshal before taking on his new role, effective immediately.

A Gainesville native who grew up in Krum, he married his high school sweetheart and, together, they recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.

