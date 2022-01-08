Denton County
Brad Sebastian was officially sworn in as the new Denton County Fire Marshal on Thursday during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
“We are excited to have Brad in this position as we know he will handle the responsibilities with the same dedication and commitment he has brought to his other roles as assistant and senior deputy fire marshal in Denton County,” Judge Andy Eads said.
Sebastian began his career with Denton County Emergency Services in 2015. Previously, he worked for Boeing before entering into the firefighting field. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Krum before becoming one of their first full-time firefighters.
He studied to become a fire investigator, fire inspector and graduated from the police academy prior to joining the Denton County team as a deputy fire marshal. In that time, he was promoted to senior deputy fire marshal and assistant fire marshal before taking on his new role, effective immediately.
A Gainesville native who grew up in Krum, he married his high school sweetheart and, together, they recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.