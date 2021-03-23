Any adult resident in the State of Texas can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Denton County.
Anyone interested in adding their name to the Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist should go to DentonCounty.gov.
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced all adult Texans are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, March 29.
“In response to the state’s announcements, Denton County immediately opened its Vaccine Interest Portal so that all residents can begin signing up,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We welcome this news so we continue to get shots into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
As of Monday, Denton County has administered 122,493 first doses and 51,779 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
An estimated 413,077 individuals have signed up on the Vaccine Interest Portal with an estimated 404,438 invited to an appointment to date.
Most vaccines are authorized for people 18 years old and older; the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in people 16 and older, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
For any questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
