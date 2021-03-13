Denton County's vaccine distribution draws admiration from White House

How successful has Denton County’s COVID-19 vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway been?
More than 100,000 North Texans who have received their vaccine would say it works great.
Now the White House is saying the same thing.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said on the first day Denton County began its vaccine clinics at Texas Motor Speedway the county received a call from White House officials praising the hub’s operations and asking for the county’s guidance.
“They heard that on the first day we were cranking out a large number of vaccine,” Eads said. “They asked if we could send them our operation plan to model their federal clinics after our organization.”
Eads said the county sent plans, as well as aerial photos and drone footage of the drive-through clinics.
“They created a hierarchy of clinics based on our footprint,” Eads said.
According to Eads, the Denton County clinic at Texas Motor Speedway became the first “type 1” clinic in the country that utilizes 16 lanes for drive-through vaccinations.
Eads said the county continues to set new records daily on the number of shots administered, including Thursday when the county provided 11,987 vaccine doses.
He said only one clinic in Arizona has administered more vaccine per day, but he noted that clinic is open 24 hours.
Eads said government officials from the federal, state and local levels have visited Texas Motor Speedway to observe the county’s clinic.
So what has made it successful? Eads said several things have contributed to the smooth operation. Among those is space.
“What sets us apart is our footprint and the capacity,” Eads said.
He said the computer system the county is using has been beneficial as well.
Eads also said the decision to administer one type of vaccine per day instead of giving out Moderna and Pfizer vaccine on the same day has helped.
“It adds to the simplicity of this,” Eads said.
Eads said another reason for the clinic’s success is the all hands on deck approach the county is using to administer the vaccine.
Those onsite include military personnel, county health department employees, emergency management personnel and even members of the district attorney’s office.
“We have a wide variety of county employees helping,” Eads said. “It’s been great.”
Most cities are contributing as well.
“We have so many mayors helping, so many city managers, parks and recreation department staff,” Eads said. “We have a variety of cities helping, especially paramedics and contract nurses.”
Eads said paramedics have served two roles at the clinic. Some will administer the vaccine while others will set up in a temporary building to draw the vaccine.
Eads said mobility has been another reason the clinic has been successful. The county has relied on several sources, such as the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA), SPAN Denton County and area Rotary Clubs to bring groups of people to the clinic.
Eads also credits the large number of volunteers who have helped in different ways at the clinic.
“It takes between 300 and 400 people to execute this each day over two shifts,” Eads said.
The county took another big step this past week when on Tuesday it announced teachers would be eligible for the vaccine. Those vaccinations began Friday.
"We here in Denton County are excited," said Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell on a Denton County video. "We know that teachers need to be in the classroom."
Then on Wednesday the county's vaccine interest portal was updated to include residents ages 50 and older for the next phase.
Eads said Denton County officials have shared what they’ve learned about what works and what doesn’t with other nearby counties, including Tarrant, Dallas and Wise.
He said the county is happy to help … and happy to have a model that is sought after nationally.
“I’m honored that the White House called us,” Eads said. “I’m pleased because we knew our system worked on a small scale before we went to 16 lanes. It’s highly functioning. We knew our system and model could be expanded to help others.”
