A Denton police officer is recovering after being shot Tuesday morning, and two persons of interest are detained after leading Carrollton and Farmers Branch police on a chase.
At 12:02 a.m. Tuesday a Denton police officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West University Drive in Denton for a vehicle equipment violation, according to a press release from the Denton Police Department.
During the traffic stop, there was an exchange of gunfire, where one of the officers was struck. Following the exchange, the Denton officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Two persons of interest are detained in relation to this incident, after leading the Carrollton and Farmers Branch Police Departments on a slow vehicle pursuit. Carrollton police first located the vehicle on Sandy Lake Road and pursued it at a slow speed down President George Bush Turnpike before the vehicle stopped at RaceTrac on Valley View Lane and Luna Road.
The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit of the Denton Police Department.
Around 10 a.m. Denton police said the officer is out of surgery but still in critical condition.
