Coming this year is a new development that officials said will turn a once old area into a revitalized housing development and tie into the council's goals of creating transit-oriented developments (TOD) or developments within walking distance of public transportation.
The Crosby Road Redevelopment will include approximately 190 residential units – single-family detached, townhomes and live-work units. Serving as one of the entryways into the city and sitting directly off Interstate Highway 35E, the development will also include a variety of housing architectural styles and will have access to a future extension of a hike and bike trail, according to officials.
“It’s truly one of those renaissance-type projects that’s taking something old and blighted and bringing it a new shiny penny to the table,” said Councilman Steve Babick.
In 2008, a 120-unit apartment building sitting on the land was torn down, and the city acquired the 19.1 acres along Crosby Road. In September 2019, the city entered into an agreement with Texas InTown Homes to redevelop the land. Earlier this month, the city approved a zoning change request to allow for the housing to be built.
Mayor Kevin Falconer said this is something that's not the typical suburban, single-family homes or townhomes. According to officials, the development not only provides a new high-quality neighborhood, but it also ties into the council’s efforts of creating TODs.
The area will serve as a connection to the DART Green Line as well as the Crosby Recreation Center.
“I think it’s clearly a part of our strategy in this whole TOD area,” Babick said during the 2019 meeting when the project was approved.
In 2010, the city recognized TOD as the key to sustainability and has made strides toward that goal since then, including establishing transit center district zoning, improving landscaping in transit center areas and creating a Downtown Carrollton Station Master Plan.
The Crosby Road Redevelopment will also serve another purpose of bringing traffic to the Downtown Carrollton area, tying into another council goal to revitalize the city’s downtown area.
“This is yet another example of a series of the council taking on an objective and remaining true to the vision and being patient and working their way through … to take an area that was a blighted area and turn it into a showcase,” said Councilman John Sutter.
Construction is expected to begin in November and be completed in the summer of 2021.
