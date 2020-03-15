Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD officials are preparing for next year’s budget, but without available data from last year’s budget, officials are struggling to make accurate predictions for this year.
Tonya Tillman, associate superintendent for business services, said the Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS) reports have not been updated to include data necessary for House Bill 3 implementation. She said these reports do not reflect many of the new categories that the district will be receiving weighted funding for under HB 3.
“... You can see some raw data, but the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is not really sharing what reports they’re looking at to get the data, so we’re still having a hard time getting those estimates,” Tillman said.
The problem, however, is the district cannot wait on the TEA for the updated information. Tillman said the district will work to make their best estimates, but there is still a lot of uncertainty.
“We have to start working on our 2020-21 budget. With the continued uncertainty, it’s going to start compounding as we are working into another year, and we still don't have the accuracy of 2019-20,” she said.
The district has several allotments through HB 3 that require new data from the TEA. Data for the dyslexia allotment should be pretty fairly easy to get, Tillman said, but data for allotments like compensatory education is proving to be more challenging. Other allotments include bilingual education, career and technology education, early education and a mentor program.
“These are all new elements to HB 3 that do affect our funding,” Tillman said.
Scott Roderick, chief financial officer, said the district is assuming a 7-percent property value growth for 2020-21. For the 2018-19 school year, the district’s Maintenance and Operation (M&O) tax rate was $1.17. In 2019-20, it was $1.06, and this year it is projected to be $1.025. Roderick said the district is expecting a $3.7 million increase in recapture from last year.
Budget priorities this year include full-day pre-kindergarten at eight campuses, a Gifted and Talented Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (GT STEAM) academy opening at Landry Elementary, additional counselor support, additional instruction coach support, an early literacy plan, capital and technology needs and a new compensation proposal for teachers and staff.
The district is expected to finalize staffing decisions by April 3 and finalize a proposed compensation plan by the May or June board meeting. Budget updates are expected to be given during the April and May board meetings, and the final budget and tax rate are expected to be adopted during the Aug. 20 meeting.
