Students across Texas, including those in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and Lewisville ISD, experienced difficulties Tuesday when trying to take the online version of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.
According to school officials there was an issue with the online format, specifically with students being unable to log into the test or once logged into the test were disconnected and unable to resume the test, said CFBISD spokeswoman Dawn Parnell.
“Most of our grade 4 students took the paper-based STAAR writing test and were not affected by online technology issues,” Parnell said. “However, a vast majority of our grade 7 and English 1 test-takers were not able to complete their tests on April 6.”
In Lewisville ISD, there were approximately 1,700 students who were impacted by the glitch, said Amanda Brim, chief communications officer.
“Several were able to transition from online to paper assessment to complete their STAAR exam,” Brim said.
Both districts are working to schedule test retakes within a five-week window as allowed by the Texas Education Agency.
Earlier this year the state waived the requirement for a student to pass the STAAR test to advance to the next grade level, but the graduation requirement for passing the STAAR end-of-course (EOC) exams has not been waived. The English I EOC was administered Tuesday.
Computer issues during the STAAR test are nothing new for Texas students. In 2016 a technical error caused previously selected answers to not appear. This happened after students logged out or there was a brief period of inactivity or loss of internet connectivity. The TEA said at the time that about 780 districts, academies and charter schools reported an error with the online test.
