Carrollton residents have an opportunity to donate to their favorite charities for North Texas Giving Day Sept. 1 through Sept. 23.
On North Texas Giving Day, local organizations can receive funding through donations made by community members. The donations allow organizations to continue helping community members in need and expand their services. Since its inception in 2009, North Texas Giving Day has grown from generating $4 million to generating $58.8 million in donations last year.
Local organizations including Metrocrest Services, United Way Denton, Operation Kindness, Ring of Hope and others will participate in the 18-hour event to raise money for a variety of causes.
“Everybody has their internal goals,” Metrocrest Services CEO Tracy Eubanks said. “The Communities Foundation of Texas, which runs North Texas Giving Day, will have some different incentives and award opportunities. They're often geared for the smaller nonprofits who are participating for the first time, but for the most part each nonprofit has their own goal and communicated with their donors.”
Because some nonprofits received less funding last year Eubanks and Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton CEO both said they expect more involvement this year.
“This year really -- more than any previous year -- it's a critical opportunity for nonprofits to raise needed funds,” Henderson said. “Something like North Texas Giving Day and just the entire North Texas regional awareness around giving to nonprofits in need really shines a spotlight that's really needed at this time.”
Some nonprofits will also have a sponsor to match a portion of the donations received on Sept. 23.
“We always find that matching funds spurs more donations, so we're excited to have that, and we hope to have another matching donor for that day,” Eubanks said.
The North Texas Giving Day website allows patrons to understand what each local nonprofit organization does for the community and includes a breakdown of community impact, what the organization needs and matching funds from sponsorships.
Henderson said the pandemic created a paradox where both nonprofits and community members are in need
“Things are just going in opposite directions where there's more need than ever, but it's been a challenging time for a nonprofit’s regular donor base to contribute because they were financially affected by COVID,” Henderson said.
