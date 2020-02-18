Carrollton residents will have four races to vote on during the May 2 election.
Last Friday was the filing deadline for candidates to run for office.
Among the local races is the mayor's seat, where incumbent Kevin Falconer will face Zul Mohamed.
Falconer has been Carrollton's mayor since 2017. He began serving on the City Council in 2009.
Falconer, an architect, has lived in Carrollton for more than 29 years. Mohamed, a graphic/web designer, has been a Carrollton resident for 34 years. Mohamed previously ran for mayor in 2017 and Place 3 on the council in 2018.
In Place 2, Chris Axberg will face Adam Polter.
Axberg, who works in marketing, has lived in Carrollton for more than seven years. Polter is an IT director and has lived in the city for 18 years.
In Place 4, Andrew Palacios will become the new council member after he didn't draw an opponent. He takes over for Frances Cruz, who is not running again.
In Place 6, Young Sun will keep his seat after he didn't draw an opponent.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
There will be three candidates vying for two seats on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees. Nancy Cline and Candace Valenzuela are not running again.
Les Black, a clinical professor, Cydnei Drake, a nonprofit manager, and Juan Renteria, an attorney, filed to run for the three-year seats. Drake and Renteria have lived in the district for about a year, and Blake has lived in the district for about eight years.
Lewisville ISD
In Lewisville ISD, incumbent Kristi Hassett will face H. Denise Wooten, a psychologist from Double Oak, in Place 6 for the Board of Trustees. Hassett, a grant writer from Flower Mound, is completing her second term on the board.
Hassett has lived in the district for 38 years, and Wooten has lived in LISD for more than 23 years.
Tracy Scott Miller is running unopposed in Place 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.