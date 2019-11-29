More than 200 employees from global healthcare solutions leader AmerisourceBergen took time out of their national leadership conference at the Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center to “Live United” by assembling 800 disaster relief kits with United Way of Denton County.
The disaster relief kits, which each contain a flashlight and batteries, toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant, washcloth, first aid kit, AM/FM radio, comb, and 2-1-1 resource card will be distributed across North Texas.
The assembly was part of AmerisourceBergen’s national partnership with United Way Worldwide (UWW) to facilitate group volunteer activities during team meetings across the continental U.S.
UWW helps connect AmerisourceBergen with local United Way chapters where meetings are being held, and activities include creating disaster preparedness kits for animals and seniors, compiling literacy kits for young children, assembling basics for newborn babies, and much more. With help from UWW, AmerisourceBergen chose United Way of Denton County as its local partner in North Texas for this impactful team-building activity.
“At AmerisourceBergen, this is a great way to put our company Purpose to create healthier futures into action,” said Susan Lorenz Fisher, vice president of corporate citizenship at AmerisourceBergen. “Through our partnership with UWW, we’re able to enhance the value of large team meetings across the county through positive team-building activities that make a difference. The partnership with United Way of Denton County was a success, and we hope the 800 kits assembled bring some relief to those in need in North Texas.”
United Way of Denton County plans to utilize the kits for disaster relief situations, like the tornado that tore through North Texas last month, as well as for distribution to people experiencing homelessness during street outreach and the upcoming Point In Time Count, the federally mandated one-day homeless census, on Jan. 24.
“We are thrilled to join AmerisourceBergen and United Way Worldwide in our work to improve and transform lives In Denton County,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “This seemingly small gesture of employees assembling kits will have a ripple effect in our community. We look forward to building on this partnership with AmerisourceBergen employees in Denton County.”
United Way of Denton County is actively recruiting volunteers for the one-day homeless population census. Visit unitedwaydenton.org/point-in-time for more information and to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.