An emergency Dallas County Commissioner Court meeting was held Friday; following Judge Clay Jenkins’ amendment to the stay at home order to include requiring people to cover their nose and mouth with cloth coverings when visiting big box and grocery stores.
The order states, “Because an infected person can transmit the COVID-19 virus to others before showing any symptoms, the covering of a person’s nose and mouth is necessary to help slow the spread of the virus.
Effective at 11:59 p.m. on April 17, to the greatest extent possible all persons over the age of 2 shall wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief, when patronizing an essential business or using public transportation.
To the greatest extent possible, all non-medical employees who work at an essential business or perform services that are exempt under this order must wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while performing their work. An owner or operator of an essential business may refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear face covering.
The order states that wearing a face covering is not a substitute for maintaining 6-feet social distancing and hand washing, as these remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.”
The amended order will continue through 11:59 p.m. April 30.
Gary Huddleston, TRA Grocery Industry Consultant for Texas Retailers Association, told the Commissioners that he worked with Judge Jenkins on some of the language in the order and that essential retailers in Dallas County have begun distributing face coverings to all employees as a precautionary.
“We see this as another extension of helping protect employees and customers in the store,” he said. “We wanted to make it clear that our retailers will not be monitoring customers and refusing service to customers because they didn’t have a face covering.”
Huddleston added there is language that says retailers may ask a customer to put on a face covering prior to service and that was requested by a few essential retailers to protect their employees.
Dr. Mark Casanova, president of Dallas County Medical Society, spoke on the science behind the recommendation for cloth face coverings.
“Cloth facial coverings, which is the CDC language, a little bit different than masks but not fundamentally different, are meant to decrease transmission from one individual to another,” he said. “As the judge was pointing out, these are not meant to be protective in the context of protecting one’s self from another infected individual.”
Casanova noted that they have emphasized since the beginning that they are in a real time learning curve and it was just last week that there was “strong recommendation” from the CDC for wearing facial cloth coverings with the understanding that surgical masks and the like should be reserved for frontline responders, police and EMT.
“There is growing evidence, strong evidence, from other locales that are stages ahead of us that as we begin to loosen restrictions that the ability to a wear cloth facial covering will reduce transmission significantly, and it gives us that very necessary stepping stone to begin to rebuild,” he said. “Cloth facial coverings are one of those key necessary ingredients to beginning to engage in structure loosening of restrictions.”
Casanova touched on why people were being told by the CDC earlier in the outbreak that cloth coverings wouldn’t help.
“The CDC was looking at this from the mindset that we’ve always looked at surgical masks and viral illnesses. We’ve always said, “Listen, with a viral airborne droplet transmission surgical masks that leaves openings really, probably isn’t going to be super effective.’ And what happened is we began to look at South Korea, Singapore and other areas and realized, ‘Wait a minute, we’ve been looking at this the wrong way. We need to stop looking at this as this facial bandana is protective for me, (but) the facial bandana is protective for others.’”
He said the point is that if everyone wears a cloth covering the likely transmission is down and gives authorities the opportunity to begin to stretch out from the stay at home orders and the like. Social distancing remains important even with facial coverings.
The commissioners made a decision to open craft stores in conjunction with the creation of homemade masks and wanted to make it explicit in the order that there’s no fine or other punishment for violation of these mask suggestions and that law enforcement is not to stop individual base on this order.
It was also noted that craft stores are to reopen for the purpose of selling mask making items and school supplies, and they are to follow the same essential business rules in the order.
Jenkins released a statement on reopening the economy later that day.
“I believe we – local, state, and federal officials – can work together to protect public health and carefully open the economy. We must be fully committed to following the science so we minimize the risk of a second wave of COVID19 that could force us backwards. We must listen to our constituents including those voices too often ignored but critical to this response. This includes among others: voices for workplace safety and fair treatment, communities of color who are bearing a disproportionate share of the pain of this pandemic and small business entrepreneurs who create half the jobs in Texas.
We are all anxious to get more Texans back into the workforce in a cautious and scientific way.
Here in North Texas, county judges have been meeting weekly via telephone with healthcare experts discussing ways to safely open the economy. Several of the things mentioned by the governor today were already being discussed by our team in Dallas County such as loosening the restrictions on some surgeries and ‘retail to go.’ Others, like opening movie theaters and restaurants are not businesses we contemplate being in the first group of businesses to be opened for in-person experience. None of this means that on April 30, 2020, this will all be over and #SaferAtHome will end.
Rather, it means we can open the first group of businesses supported by testing and the tracing of positive cases. After watching that first group to measure its effect on public health (probably two weeks) and if successful, open the next grouping.
Together, all of us must continue making good personal responsibility decisions and limit unnecessary trips and contact. This will play an important role as to how successful North Texas is and how fast we can end this crisis.”
