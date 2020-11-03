Voting 2020

Voters cast their ballots. File photo.

Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer has received 80.9 percent of the early votes in his bid for re-election over challenger Zul Mohamed.

Falconer has received 37,243 votes to Mohamed’s 8,801.

Mohamed was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with 109 felony counts related to voter fraud after police discovered absentee ballots in his house.

In the race for City Council, Place 2, Adam Polter has secured 25,127 votes (63.1 percent) to Chris Axberg’s 14,678 votes (36.9 percent).

Check back for updates.

