Alfoster Thomas

Alfoster Thomas

The Farmers Branch Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Alfoster Thomas, a 48-year-old African-American male who lives at a group home at 3147 Longmeade Drive in Farmers Branch.

Thomas is described as five feet six inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has braids in his hair and was last seen wearing headphones, a yellow and blue jacket, a red T-shirt and red pants.

He walked away from his caretakers on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Josey Lane and Valwood Parkway.

According to police, Thomas has an intellectual disability and is in need of medications he does not have with him.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to dial 911. For additional information, call 972-484-3620.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments