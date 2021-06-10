Newman Smith High School will soon have its own softball field.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD plans to construct a softball field in the 2000 block of Kelly Boulevard, and it will be located just northwest of the existing high school baseball field.
The Carrollton City Council last week approved a specific use permit (SUP) for the athletic complex update, which was required since it will include installation of lights at the softball field.
Jeff Bresee with CEI Engineering said this project is part of CFBISD’s bond program. He said CFBISD is looking to upgrade its fields across the district, and this will give Newman Smith its own softball field.
Councilman Adam Polter asked if the lighted field would create light pollution in the area.
“Lights nowadays are LED, which are much better about being bright where they’re bright and not bright where they’re not aimed,” Bresee said. “So you get very little spillage. That spillage can travel 10 or 20 feet. It doesn’t go very far. But we’re a long ways away from even where the light from the baseball field is coming from.”
The SUP was granted on several conditions, including that the lights for the softball field will be limited to 72 feet in height lighting for the new parking lot will be limited to 26 feet in height. Lighting for the existing baseball field and parking lot will be limited to 90 and 32 feet, respectively.
The lighting will also comply with the city’s comprehensive zoning ordinance.
The project also includes replacing the natural grass on the baseball field with synthetic turf.
