Carrollton police were kept busy over the Independence Day holiday weekend, and a big part of their job was responding to calls regarding illegal use of fireworks.
Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department, said police answered 135 calls related to illegal use of fireworks from July 1-5.
DeVito said of those calls, there was only one citation issued.
“Officers generally give a warning first and only write a ticket if the violator does not comply with the warning,” DeVito said. “We’re willing to write the ticket if they don’t play by the rules. But a lot of times we issue the warning, and that worked this past weekend.”
She said there’s also the issue of catching the violators in the act.
“Usually once we get there they’ve scattered,” DeVito said. “We had plenty of calls, and this just added to our high call volume.”
Therein lies the concern, DeVito said, adding that police received increased calls for noise, weapons, etc.
“The biggest problem is that these calls take officers’ attention away from other things,” DeVito said. “We had eight DWI arrests over the weekend, and there were undoubtedly more intoxicated drivers on the road than that. So the fireworks calls had us stretched thin. We got call after call after call. So there wasn’t time for proactive activity.”
