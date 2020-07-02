Due to significant concerns about the spread of COVID-19 as well as prohibitions on gatherings of greater than 100 people, the city of Farmers Branch has joined other area cities in making the decision to cancel its July 2 Independence Day fireworks show.
Fireworks show in Farmers Branch cancelled
- Staff report
