The city of Carrollton doesn’t typically have a fireworks show on Veterans Day.
But this isn’t a typical year.
The city plans to have a fireworks show at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, giving residents the fireworks display they didn’t get for Independence Day. Concerns over COVID-19 canceled those plans.
Susan Prosoco, city spokeswoman, said it made sense to have the show to celebrate another holiday.
“The reason we’re having a Veterans Day fireworks show is because we want to celebrate our veterans,” Prosoco said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t have a fireworks show on the Fourth of July because of rising COVID cases.”
The show will take place over the Carrollton Veterans Memorial Plaza, adjacent to Josey Ranch Lake. The Carrollton Veterans Memorial Plaza was constructed last year and dedicated in December of 2019.
“2020 has been full of adjustments,” Prosoco said. “The city of Carrollton tried our best to have a celebration even if it’s not what was originally planned.”
Because of social distancing requirements this is not a public event, however.
“If people can watch them from their homes we encourage people to do that and stay safe,” Prosoco said.
The city also encourages residents to keep their pets indoors during that time to minimize a stressful reaction to the fireworks.
The 15-minute fireworks show will be the second Veterans Day event in Carrollton that day. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a drive-thru luncheon at the Carrollton Senior Center for veterans and their widows. The event will include a virtual presentation of colors plus words by Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer.
Those who want to participate must pre-register by calling 972-466-4850.
City officials said in case of inclement weather the fireworks show would be postponed to 7 p.m. Nov. 13.
Carrollton Fire Rescue reminds residents it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell, handle or discharge fireworks within city limits.
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fireworks or call 972-466-3593.
