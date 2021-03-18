Carrollton police say a 26-year-old Flower Mound man stabbed two people and choked a third person after a crash that occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday in the express lane of Interstate 35E at Valwood Parkway.
Dillon Stoffregen was arrested late Thursday night and transferred to Dallas County Jail on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to Carrollton police, Stoffregen had stopped suddenly on the highway, causing a four-vehicle chain reaction crash.
Witnesses told police Stoffregen got out of his vehicle and started arguing with the people in the other vehicles involved in the crash.
Police said Stoffregen then pulled out two knives and began stabbing two people, a 49-year-old male and a 56-year-old male. Police said Stoffregen also strangled a 49-year-old male, a passerby who stopped to intervene was also assaulted, police said.
Police said a 48-year-old man was injured in the initial crash.
The victims were transported to three different North Texas hospitals.
Stoffregen was also injured during the assault. He was transported to Parkland Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Dallas County Jail.
Police are asking anyone who recorded the incident on video to contact them at 972-466-3333 or email crimetips@cityofcarrollton.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.