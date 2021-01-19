The Metrocrest Hospital Authority board of directors has selected longtime civic leader John Mahalik as the authority’s next chief executive officer. Mahalik will succeed Charles B. Heath, who is retiring after 31 years of service at the end of the year.
“We are pleased to have someone with John’s commitment to public service and strong track record of civic and business leadership to assume the position of CEO for the MHA,” said Craig Greenway, board chairman. “John has already made a significant contribution as a member of the MHA board of directors and his knowledge of the organizations and local healthcare issues will be invaluable as we move forward.”
“I look forward to building on the strong track record of community involvement and success that Charles and the MHA team have created,” Mahalik said. “It has been a privilege to be an MHA board member and I look forward to this new challenge.”
“I am proud of MHA’s many accomplishments and its focus on the many unmet healthcare needs in our community,” said Heath. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges, and John and the MHA board are committed to continuing MHA’s important mission.”
Mahalik has a long record of civic involvement. He was appointed to the NTTA board of directors by the Denton County Commissioners Court in September 2015. He was elected chairman in May 2019.
Mahalik was a Carrollton City Council member from 2005-2011, serving as mayor pro tem in 2010. He previously served as vice chairman of the Denton County Appraisal District board of directors from 2011 to 2015. He also serves on the board of the Mobility Credit Union. Prior to joining the MHA, he served as chief operating officer of a commercial construction company in Dallas. He previously served as the chief financial officer of an oil and gas exploration firm in Las Colinas.
Mahalik holds a Bachelor of Science in finance and a master’s degree in business administration. Additionally, Mahalik earned a graduate certificate from the dispute resolution and conflict management graduate program at Southern Methodist University.
