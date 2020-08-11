Denton County numbers
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced four additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 66 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. 

The deaths reported Tuesday were a male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville, a female over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village, a male in his 40s who was a resident of Highland Village and a female in her 70s who was a resident of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton.

“Today, we are terribly saddened to report four deaths in Denton County due to complications from COVID-19 and sincerely seek your thoughts and prayers for their families,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

“The seriousness of COVID-19 cannot be more firmly stated.  Each of us must continue to do our part to keep this virus from spreading.”

DCPH also announced 122 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 7,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 146 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 4,848.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.  The testing center will be held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St.  Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.  All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

  • Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

 

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.  For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

