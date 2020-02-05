Carrollton’s Friendship House has recently moved to a new location, and the nonprofit is ready to serve the community in their updated space.
The organization provides free groceries to low-income families and those who are facing a financial emergency.
An extension of the First Fields Baptist Church, the Friendship House has been in operation for more than 30 years. It also assists with financial needs when they are able and provides mentors who help clients develop skills in budgeting, job searching, resume writing and tax preparation.
According to the church’s website, the mission of the Friendship House is to extend the Kingdom of God and walk alongside individuals experiencing life’s challenges.
The new building, located at 3733 N. Josey Lane in Carrollton, provides a much larger and aesthetically pleasing site for the nonprofit and the community it serves.
Epse Rucker, Friendship House director, said the organization receives donations from numerous sources including the North Texas Food Bank, Albertsons, Sprouts and Winco, among others.
The pantry provides an array of different foods including fresh meat, canned foods, bread and anything a grocery store would provide, Rucker said.
Rucker said the pantry is a client-choice pantry, meaning clients get to come in and shop as they would if they were at a regular grocery store. Rucker said the pantry aims to give a normal shopping experience.
“It gives dignity to those who shop here,” she said.
With the cost of housing rising and many Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students on free or reduced lunches, Rucker said she has seen a need in the community for a service like this one.
“The food pantry is much needed," she said. "They need our help."
Senior citizens and those with low income can visit the food pantry 12 times a year. Those who have a higher income but are facing a financial emergency can visit up to six times a year.
Anyone is encouraged to donate to the food pantry. Rucker said the most needed items right now are personal hygiene items.
In addition to the Carrollton-Farmers Branch area, the Friendship House also services Lewisville, Coppell, The Colony, Addison and parts of North Dallas.
“We want people to know we’re here,” Rucker said. “It’s here to serve the community.”
