Carrollton’s Maverick Harley Davidson hosted the Ride for Politz Poker fundraiser last weekend to raise money for United States Navy and Marines veteran Nick Politz.
Politz fought in the Battle of Fallujah in November 2004 and is now fighting Stage 4 cancer with the support of his wife, two kids, friends and family.
The event was organized by Politz’s commanding officer, Lt. Col. Mark Roy and his son, Ashton Jacobs, owner of Pride and Glory Wrestling, an organization that hosts events to raise money for causes in the area.
Roy served with Politz in Iraq in 2004 and 2005 in Bravo Company. After returning home from Iraq, the members of Bravo Company kept in touch to help each other if they needed it.
“A lot of commanding officers just disappear, when their company returns home,” Roy said. “I wanted to be there for my company and be a leader when they needed one. It’s nice just being able to connect with them, and when they’re down, they know they can pick up the phone when they need.”
Roy wanted to keep in touch so he could help his company through possible episodes of post-traumatic stress disorder. After returning home from battle, Roy recounted how he lost some members of his battalion to suicide. While keeping in touch with Politz, he learned about Politz’ cancer.
“We were in battle together, so I felt like we needed to help him,” Roy said.
The ride was originally scheduled to take place at the Sanger Elks Lodge but was rescheduled due to the pandemic. As businesses in Denton County began opening up, Roy and Jacobs reached out to Maverick Harley Davidson in Carrollton to host the Ride for Politz.
At the event, participants could rent a bike for $20. The poker run took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants picked up their first card at Maverick Harley-Davidson to pick up their first poker card. They stopped at locations like Rock and Brews, A Living Canvas Tattoo and El Rincon to pick up their other cards, before returning to Maverick Harley Davidson for their last card.
The poker run also held a 50/50 raffle, where proceeds from ticket purchases went to Politz’s cancer treatment. By the end of the event, Politz received $3,000 to go toward treating his cancer.
Nick’s wife, Beth has a GoFundMe open for donations to help her husband.
