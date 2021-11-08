The city of Carrollton hosted its annual Festival at the Switchyard in the Historic Downtown Carrollton Square on Nov. 6. Attendees experienced an array of performances and participated in a number of games and festival rides.
featured spotlight
Gallery: Carrollton brings back Festival at the Switchyard
- Winston Henvey whenvey@starloclmedia.com
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
-
Three suspects in Rowlett robbery arrested in Dallas following chase
-
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
-
Opposition to Allen city term limit and Allen ISD bond propositions receives majority votes in early voting totals
-
Rapper Yella Beezy arrested in Plano for sexual assault, child endangerment
-
Mesquite elects first Latino mayor, runoff election on horizon
-
No candidate gets majority vote in Little Elm Town Council election
-
Frisco-based real estate broker faces potential jail time for Jan. 6 Capitol actions
-
Collin County adopts redistricting plan
-
Early voting numbers in for Mesquite elections
-
Garland ISD student first in district to attend Military Order of World Wars conference
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.