Carrollton held its 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade running from Rainwater Lane behind City Hall to Polk Middle School. The parade was sponsored by Christ Community Connection, Inc. in partnership with the city and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. A ceremony was held at Ted Polk Middle School to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Willie Rainwater and his wife, Juanita have hosted the parade every year since its inception in 1997.
featured spotlight
Gallery: Carrollton holds its 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade
- Winston Henvey whenvey@starlocalmedia.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
-
Man arrested in Little Elm in connection with role in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
-
Businesses brace for Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling
-
Plano police arrest suspect in connection with shooting that injured two people
-
One dead, one injured and 40 displaced following Mesquite apartment fire
-
Lewisville ISD approves boundary adjustments. Here's how The Colony is affected.
-
Frisco ISD's online learning platform will turn a district dream into reality
-
Plano ISD approves substitute pay raises amid pandemic-related staffing shortages
-
Downtown improvements coming to Celina
-
[Updated] Allen man sentenced to 20 years on child pornography charges
-
Mesquite Police Department rolls out program to recover monetary assets
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.