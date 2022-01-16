Carrollton held its 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade running from Rainwater Lane behind City Hall to Polk Middle School. The parade was sponsored by Christ Community Connection, Inc. in partnership with the city and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. A ceremony was held at Ted Polk Middle School to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Willie Rainwater and his wife, Juanita have hosted the parade every year since its inception in 1997.

