Dallas-based nonprofit Jamaica Youth Education Support will host the 2021 Changing Children’s Lives Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. July 17 at Coyote Ridge Golf Club in Carrollton.
Proceeds go to providing breakfast programs to underserved school children in Jamaica.
Participants are asked to bring nonperishable food items benefiting Minnie’s Food Pantry, a Plano-based nonprofit supporting families in need in the Dallas area.
Organizers said there is still time for golfers and volunteers to sign up. There are many opportunities to win prizes, including a $25,000 hole-in-one prize. There will also be raffle items at the tournament and an online auction. The tournament is open to anyone.
For more information go to birdease.com/2021changingchildrenslives, jamaicayes.org or Facebook.com/jamaicayes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.