Golf ball wild art
Thinkstock Images

Dallas-based nonprofit Jamaica Youth Education Support will host the 2021 Changing Children’s Lives Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. July 17 at Coyote Ridge Golf Club in Carrollton.

Proceeds go to providing breakfast programs to underserved school children in Jamaica. 

Participants are asked to bring nonperishable food items benefiting Minnie’s Food Pantry, a Plano-based nonprofit supporting families in need in the Dallas area.

Organizers said there is still time for golfers and volunteers to sign up. There are many opportunities to win prizes, including a $25,000 hole-in-one prize. There will also be raffle items at the tournament and an online auction. The tournament is open to anyone.

For more information go to birdease.com/2021changingchildrenslives, jamaicayes.org or Facebook.com/jamaicayes.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments