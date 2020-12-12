Denton County Commissioners Court in conjunction with Denton County MHMR collaborated together on a grant to share some holiday cheer with residents across the county living in assisted care facilities.
These Denton County residents have faced ongoing isolation in an effort to protect them from contracting COVID-19. With the holidays approaching, the court and MHMR wanted to ensure residents did not wind up isolated, alone and without feeling appreciated.
Through a Denton County CARES grant, MHMR went to work to purchase simple items to bring cheer and comfort to our assisted care residents. County employees and CERT volunteers spent several days filling bags for delivery.
Through the support of Denton County constables and the facilities department, bags were loaded up and delivered earlier this week. This group effort is but a snapshot of how Denton County has pulled together in support of one another -especially the most needy and vulnerable.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant praised the various departments and personnel during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, December 8. They agreed this is the spirit of Denton County which continues to keep us strong and moving forward through this ongoing pandemic.
Denton County continues to be focused and determined to help our residents and remain #DentonCountyStrong.
Songwriting skills needed
Calling all Denton County songwriters. Don't Mess with Texas is looking for a new anti-litter theme song.
The contest is open to ages 13 and above. Submissions are due by 11:59 pm on Dec. 31. More information can be found on the Don't Mess with Texas website, dontmesswithtexas.org/. We hope our fabulous songwriters in Denton County will be the winner.
The holiday season is here
This is typically the season of year that is filled with generosity. Many organizations and nonprofits remind us of those around us who are in need. We know some children may go hungry and not receive any gift without someone outside of their household providing a little extra help.
This year, there are, of course, more people in need than in years past. Many of the needs involve the basic necessities (food, shelter, etc.), which typically do not include gifts or even a tree to place them under for Christmas morning.
United Way of Denton County has created an incredible list on their website, unitedwaydenton.org/2020-denton-county-holiday-services. I hope you will click the link and find an easy way to be generous this holiday season.
Andy Eads is Denton County judge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.