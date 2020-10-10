The city of Carrollton will host the second annual Ghost Town event from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 24 in Historic Downtown Carrollton, 1106 S. Broadway St.
Get in the spirit a week ahead of the event with a mobile scavenger hunt on the Scavify Adventure app and a virtual costume contest on Facebook. Drive the kids through a trunk-or-treat for some candy and stay for a movie. Seating begins at 6:15 p.m. on a safely-distanced first-come, first-served basis.
Trunk-or-Treat
To keep things fun and safe this year for the event, local businesses and city departments are sponsoring a drive-through trunk-or-treat on South Elm Street until the candy runs out.
Drivers will need to take Broadway and go west on 2nd Avenue then south on Elm Street to drive through the line and receive a variety of treats, including a craft to go and a mini pumpkin. All participants passing out candy will be wearing gloves and masks.
Free Halloween movie
Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets for a free showing at 7:15 p.m. of the fantasy animated movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king. Seating begins at 6:15 p.m. Socially-distanced areas marked on the lawn area will comfortably fit a family of four to five people and are extremely limited in order to meet distancing guidelines.
Spooky-themed scavenger hunt
From Saturday through Oct. 24, download the Scavify app for iOS or Android devices and grab the whole family for a spooky-themed scavenger hunt. Travel through Downtown Carrollton following clues to complete the adventure and claim your prize on the night of the event. Show the completed hunt on your mobile device when you drive through the trunk-or-treat to pick up the prize or stop by the Carrollton table before 9 p.m. during the movie portion of the event.
Virtual Halloween contest
Halloween is a spooktacular time for families and neighborhoods to show off their best costumes. From Saturday through Oct. 23, submit a photo of yourself in your best costume at form.jotform.com/202677119815157. Photos will be placed on Carrollton’s @historicdowntowncarrollton Facebook page on Oct. 24 for residents to vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced on Facebook and notified via email the following week to claim their prize. The link will not be active until Saturday.
Perry Pumpkin Patch
The A.W. Perry Museum (1509 N. Perry Road) will host a socially distanced photo op in the Perry Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Registration is required at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow and space is limited. There will not be any contests or activities, but kids can pick up a gift bag to go including a mini pumpkin and a craft to take home to complete.
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/downtown.
