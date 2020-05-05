Dallas Medical Center is seeing a disturbing trend that’s been reported across the country.
According to DMC staff, recent trends suggest patients aren't seeking care for emergencies, and delays in diagnosis are only making matters worse. This may be connected to recent stay-at-home orders, but these orders make exceptions for those in need of emergency medical treatments.
"It's very important for people to understand that when they need serious medical care, they should go to a hospital,” DMC CEO Ruben Garza said. “Waiting for things to get better can make it harder for us to treat the issues and makes it more dangerous for the patient. Helping people is our job, so we're here for you."
Hospital staff emphasized the importance of recognizing and taking seriously the signs and symptoms of a medical emergency. Those experiencing signs of a heart attack or stroke, such as chest pain or sudden muscle weakness, should still call 911 or visit the emergency room immediately.
"Serious health issues such as heart attacks, strokes, an appendicitis, etc. don't stop because of the pandemic. They are still happening, and they need to be treated in an emergency room,” Garza said.
Doctors urge people with mild flu-like symptoms to consult with their primary care physician while taking precautions to self-isolate and limit contact with family members while at home. If symptoms worsen, however, they should visit an emergency room as soon as possible.
DMC is a designated trauma center, a certified chest pain center, and is Five-Star rated for Treatment of Heart Attack by Healthgrades.
"Our emergency department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is safe and ready to serve anyone in need so we can keep our community safe and healthy,” Garza said. “We are following all state, local and federal guidelines to safeguard our staff and patients from exposure. We are well prepared to handle non-COVID emergencies, as well as a surge of potential COVID-19 cases."
Anny Sivilay contributed to this report.
