Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) Monday announced 172 local Girl Scouts who have earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award, which recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national, and global challenges.
Among the winners was Uzma Sheikh, a 2020 graduate of Hebron High School. Sheikh planned and implemented a creative expression workshop for 10- to 12-year-old children at Bea’s Kids. Her goal was to teach the students that writing is more than just a subject at school – it can be an outlet to turn to in times of need.
The Gold Award is earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national, or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.
"Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better; they change it for good. Each of our 172 young women recognized this year embody everything this achievement stands for," said Jennifer Bartkowski, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “While we were unable to gather to recognize and congratulate our Gold Award Girl Scouts on their noteworthy accomplishments, we are honored and humbled at the number of business professionals who stepped up to create congratulatory videos for each of our honorees. We hope our community will join us in congratulating these incredible young women.”
To earn the award, Girl Scouts must develop innovative, lasting solutions to local or global issues. In pursuing their Gold Award, girls take action on a topic or a cause they are passionate about, as they develop organizational, leadership and networking skills – spending more than 80 hours to complete their Gold Award project.
This year’s Gold Award recipients developed projects ranging from implementing a community blood drive to helping refugees and immigrants acclimate to a new area, to improving education access and expanded STEM opportunities for girls in underserved communities.
Additionally, 55 Gold Award recipients will be receiving the Betty Richardson scholarship this year. A complete list of our honorees and their accomplishments can be found at https://bit.ly/2WMdR1F.
