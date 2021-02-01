Hebron logo

Throughout the history of Hebron High School, many outstanding alumni and staff members have left their mark on the school and proved themselves to be successful, exceptional individuals.

These individuals made names for themselves, brought honor to the high school and served their community, their country, and their fellow people with dignity and honor.

A committee of teachers from Hebron High School and citizens of the Hebron community will be responsible for selecting and inducting Hebron High School graduates and staff members into the Hall of Fame for the 2020-21 school year.

Nominations for Hebron High School’s 2020-21 Hall of Fame must be received by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

If you would like to nominate an individual for this honor, fill out the digital nomination form here:

here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHph4d1icOVD5wIIn-qUa2M6Ue515JQ2HlpNatulxorT_1VQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.

