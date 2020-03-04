Lewisville ISD’s East Aquatic Center will be home to the 2020 Hawk Classic Water Polo Tournament on Saturday.
The tournament will host 22 water polo teams from 10 high schools in the North Texas area and begins at 8 a.m. with the final game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
This is the second season for water polo to be sponsored by Hebron Swim and Dive, and the program is growing. Hebron joins 160 additional high school water polo programs in the state of Texas with 45 of those being in North Texas. The growth of water polo has been spurred by developing club programs in the region as well as The UIL’s approval of water polo as an official pilot sport in the 2021-22 school year.
Joe Linehan is the USA Water Polo representative in charge of developing the sport in Texas. According to Linehan, “Water polo has grown significantly over the past several years throughout the state of Texas. In October 2019, the UIL sanctioned water polo making it the first sport added to the UIL since 1997. In North Texas alone the sport has grown from three high schools in 2009 to 45 high schools in Spring of 2020. More and more schools are playing each year. The first UIL Water Polo season will be in the Fall of 2021.”
The Hebron girls JV team will play at 11:20 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Hebron boys JV will play at 10:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Hebron varsity boys will play at 1 p.m., 4:20 p.m. and 6 p.m. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults. All Hebron feeder elementary and middle school students will be granted free admission when wearing their elementary or middle school spirit wear to the tournament.
