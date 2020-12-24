Funding has always been a legislative priority for Lewisville ISD, and at the upcoming 87th Texas Legislature, it will be even more of a focus.
The LISD Board of Trustees adopted its legislative agenda at a meeting earlier this month for the upcoming legislative session, which convenes Jan. 12.
While many of the priorities are similar to past sessions, this agenda focuses a bit more on funding in light of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A key priority for LISD will be making sure the progress made by the passage of House Bill 3 at the 86th session doesn’t take a step back, officials said.
HB 3 called for a variety of measures, including spending $4.5 billion statewide for transformational education reform, providing $5 billion in property tax relief, reducing recapture by $3.6 billion and providing $2 billion for teacher compensation. The bill increased the state's portion of education funding from 38 percent to 45 percent.
“The Texas Legislature made a historic investment in public education with HB 3 last session,” said Superintendent Kevin Rogers. “However, with the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on state funds, the focus this time around is to ensure we protect the investment that was made in the 86th legislative session.”
Among the components of HB 3 LISD supports is full-day pre-kindergarten. It supports methods to provide funding by average daily enrollment with appropriate compulsory attendance requirements. But it opposes cuts to district funding and increases in recapture payments.
Rogers said the district is also encouraging the state to provide funding for virtual learning options, which he said became a necessity because of COVID-19.
“The pandemic forced schools to shift instruction online and LISD wants to ensure we can continue to receive full funding for serving students who wish to continue their instruction online in the years that follow,” Rogers said.
He said it’s also important that the state continues to provide funding for COVID-19-related expenses that LISD and other districts have faced.
Rogers said receiving that funding will be a challenge.
“Our elected officials and advocacy groups have all indicated that the state deficit will have an impact on all state agencies,” Rogers said. “The good news is that there is consensus among many legislators, including LISD’s own. Funding for public education must be protected. Our communities have experienced the challenge of providing meaningful, quality instruction during the pandemic, and they have a renewed sense of the complexity and importance of the work their neighborhood schools engage in each day.”
LISD’s agenda pushes for continued funding for school safety that was established by Senate Bill 11. These include prevention and treatment programs for childhood trauma and suicide prevention, intervention and postvention.
The district is advocating for mental health and wellness resources such as School Health Advisory Councils’ efforts to address youth vaping and for trauma-informed care and best practices.
As it relates to student learning, LISD is encouraging the state to provide a more comprehensive accountability system beyond standardized tests. Specifically it is urging the reduction of the number of STAAR tests that students must take and the removal of the A-F campus and district ratings that LISD says over-simplifies the complex work of schools and incentivizes teachers to teach to a test.
LISD is also encouraging the state to expand the definition of College, Career and Military Readiness to include research-based data points to include things like GPA, school and community engagement.
Another priority is educational equity between public schools and charter schools. LISD wants reporting of finances, distribution of funds and student data collection to be uniform between the two.
“I am optimistic that the legislative priorities drafted by our Board of Trustees and district leadership will garner much support from our community and the individuals who represent us in Austin during the 87th legislative session,” Rogers said.
