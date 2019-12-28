Drivers can enjoy about a year without major construction headaches along Interstate 35E through Denton County in 2020.
In fact the only project along I-35E on TxDOT's map is a stretch of highway in Denton from State School Road/Mayhill Road to State Loop 288. There, crews are wrapping up a grade separation and intersection improvements, and work should be done in January.
After a year off, drivers should expect intersection work along I-35E in 2021.
“I-35E will not see a lot of activity in 2020,” said Emily McCann, public information officer for TxDOT. “But there will be a lot in 2021 and beyond. In 2021 we'll be gearing up for a big widening project in the next five years or so.”
Beginning in 2025 I-35E will undergo an expansion project that will span from the Dallas County line to FM 407 in Lewisville and then from FM 407 to Turbeville Road in Lake Dallas.
Carrollton
In Carrollton several projects are expected to begin in 2020. Those include the alleys in the Woodlake and the Nob Hill subdivisions.
Reconstruction is expected to begin in the first quarter for Myerwood and Green Valley Estates and section three of Northcrest Estates.
Construction on Monetary Lane is set to begin in the second quarter of 2020.
Projects expected to wrap up in 2020 include section 2 of the Rosemeade Parkway project. Andy Combs, capital improvements project manager for the city, said the project consists of the reconstruction of 6,450 linear feet of residential street pavement, 3,450 linear feet of alley pavement and 6,300 linear feet of sanitary sewer lines on Grasmere, Southampton, Devon, Conrad and Elizabeth Drives and six alleys within the subdivision. The work also includes the construction of a median island on Furneaux Lane north of Cologne Drive which includes approximately 230 linear feet of doweled curb and 125 square yards of brick pavers.
Street repair on Warberry Road and Crowley Drive is expected to conclude in early 2020.
Dallas County
Among the most impactful Dallas County road projects set to begin in 2020 is the I-635 LBJ East project. The $1.6 billion project features the full reconstruction and widening of I-635 from US 75 to just south of Interstate 30, totaling 11 miles.
TxDOT officials said the general purpose lanes will be expanded from eight to 10 lanes. The two existing managed lanes will be rebuilt and will remain managed lanes. There will also be improvements to intersections and frontage roads.
The entire project is set to begin in the spring. The first section will be from US 75 to Royal Lane/Miller Road, a 3.2-mile stretch. That will be followed by a 2.6-mile segment from Royal/Miller to west of State Highway 78 (Garland Road). The final section will run from SH 78/Garland Road to I-30. Interchange improvements include I-635 at I-30 and I-635 at Skillman Street/Audelia Road are also set to begin in the spring.
Traffic signal and intersection improvements along SH 78 from I-635 to Forest Lane began in September and are expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.
Collin County
One of the most impactful project completions is expected to be US 75 from the President George Bush Turnpike to SH 121. The $1.9 million project, which includes the full depth repair of the roadway, began in May and is expected to be complete by March, 2020.
TxDOT officials said it's approximately 55 percent complete.
“Crews are over halfway complete with pavement repairs on US 75 between PGBT and SH 121 in Collin County,” said Emily McCann, public information officer for TxDOT. “It’s important to maintain existing roadways by improving the structural integrity of the pavement. This makes for a safe and smooth ride for drivers.”
