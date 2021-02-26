City officials in Carrollton are getting more data to illustrate the impact the winter storm earlier this month had on water usage.
According to Susan Prosoco, marketing manager for the city, an estimated 8.5 million gallons of water were pumped daily in a five-day span.
“The city was averaging 13.5 million gallons a day, but (that) increased to 22MGD during the freeze,” Prosoco said.
The unusually low temperatures throughout the week of Feb. 14, coupled with loss of electricity for a prolonged period of time led to frozen water pipes and ultimately water leaks across the state, including Carrollton.
Prosoco said the Public Works Department alone responded to 489 calls for emergency water shutoffs. That’s on top of more than 800 calls for water leaks Carrollton Fire Rescue received just from Feb. 14-17.
As a result of the issues property owners had to deal with, the city announced multiple efforts to help them.
Property owners who received damage from the storm, including burst pipes, damaged water heaters, electrical issues and damaged HVAC, may be eligible for up to $5,000 in home repairs through the city’s Emergency Home Repair Program.
The program is funded by the federal Community Development Block Grant program.
To be eligible, applicants must have owned their home for at least one year, and it must be the individual’s primary residence. Additionally, the household income must not exceed 80 percent of the Area Median Income Limits, and the homeowner must not be delinquent with any property taxes or school taxes in Dallas or Denton County.
To apply for assistance, contact Community Development at communitydevelopment@cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3060. Applications must be received before work begins on a project to be eligible. Repairs funded through FEMA are not eligible for this program, the city stated.
Go to cityofcarrollton.com/cdbg for more information.
Residents can also request a water bill adjustment if they experienced a burst pipe and water leak as a result of the storm.
Residents must submit a certificate of water leak repair form by going to cityofcarrollton.com/home/showdocument?id=30527, as well as a receipt for repairs from a plumber or receipts for all parts used to repair the leak and any required permits. Residents should call 972-466-3225 for information on permit requirements.
The city will be waiving all leak-related permit fees for 90 days.
The city also provided water to those whose water had been shut off. Prosoco said it provided 49 residents with 614 gallons of water at a water filling station at the city’s Central Service Center.
In addition nearly 60 cases of bottled water were distributed at the city’s warming shelter during the storm. The showers at the Rosemeade Recreation Center remain available for residents who may be without running water.
“Carrollton City Council's vision is to be the community that families and businesses want to call home,” Mayor Kevin Falconer said. “Between the leak adjustments, water filling stations, available showers, sheltering options, fee waivers, Emergency Home Repair Grants and our partnership with Metrocrest Services, Carrollton works hard to assist our residents. Even with so many things out of our control, such as power outages and broken pipes, we want to ensure that life safety services are always available and that all residents have options to maintain their quality of life.”
