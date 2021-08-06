Children's Health has announced that it is requiring all team members, providers, volunteers, students and trainees as well as vendors and contractors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
“The safety of our patients, their families and our team members has been and remains our number one priority at Children’s Health," Children's Health said in a statement. "We are proud of our COVID-19 vaccination efforts with more than 80% of our team members fully vaccinated to date. As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in the community, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in ensuring our patients and team members have the greatest protection against COVID-19."
The pediatric health care provider said its decision aligns with actions taken by many other health systems in the community and across the country.
"We are privileged to care for some of the most medically complex children in the region, and we believe it is our ethical duty to protect them and the nearly 70% of our patients who are younger than 12 years old and ineligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Children's Health stated.
This comes after Texas Health Resources last week announced a mandatory systemwide COVID-19 vaccination policy for all employees.
The policy is a crucial step to fighting the surging delta variant and will protect both patients and caregivers. Similar to the flu vaccine, either both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single Johnson and Johnson shot will be a condition of employment for all Texas Health employees. The policy goes into effect on Sept. 10.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our communities, requiring vaccinations is the responsible step forward. The vaccine is safe, it works and it’s a step we can take to protect our community. Safety is always our No. 1 priority,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, Texas Health CEO. “Ultimately requiring vaccines for healthcare workers aligns with our Mission, our Values, and our commitment to keep patients and each other safe.”
This decision follows that made of a multidisciplinary group of nearly 60 organizations, including the American Hospital Association, American Nursing Association, American Medical Association and Texas Nurses Association, supporting policies that mandate immunizations against preventable diseases. The group that recommended mandating COVID vaccines for all individuals who work for hospital systems also included pharmacy organizations, as well as public health, epidemiology, oncology, surgery, psychiatric and other specialties. The recommendation cites the need for healthcare worker vaccination to protect their own health as well as that of patients.
Per the new policy, every employee will need to have received full dose(s) of COVID vaccine Sept. 10. This also applies to physicians and advanced practice providers on the medical staffs, students, vendors and contractors who work at any Texas Health location.
“We are taking this proactive step as our community faces increasing cases due in large part to low vaccination rates and the surging delta variant,” Berdan said. “I encourage all North Texans to get vaccinated and take proactive measures to stay healthy, including wearing a mask.”
North Texans can learn more about the vaccines and how to get one at TexasHealth.org/GetYourVaccine.
