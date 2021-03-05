When Eli Neri checked a man and his daughter into a hotel early Wednesday morning, he couldn’t shake the feeling that something just wasn’t right.
Call it intuition – something that will serve Neri well in his future career.
Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning Neri was working the counter at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Red Oak when a man and his daughter checked into the hotel.
What Neri didn’t know was Tuesday 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos had been murdered in her Carrollton home, and her ex-husband, Ronald Lee Singer, had picked up their daughter, 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer, at a friend’s house and fled the area.
Carrollton police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning.
But what Neri did know what that had a weird feeling about the man he checked in Wednesday.
“Something wasn’t right,” said Neri, who said he wants to be a police officer. “It was just the way he was acting. It seemed like he was being … when people are living when it’s their last day on earth.”
Neri said while Singer didn’t appear to be acting inappropriate toward Rosemary, the behavior was still odd.
“He was over-exaggerating his love and affection,” Neri said. “He kept saying, ‘This is my daughter, this is my world.’ He kept putting his arms on her shoulders saying, ‘She is my world.’ His behavior threw me off.”
Neri said the vehicle Singer arrived in, which belonged to Ramos, raised a red flag, too.
“You have to read people’s character,” Neri said. “And the vehicle didn’t match the person who drove it.”
Neri also noticed that Singer had Ramos’ credit card.
And when Singer asked for a room on one of the higher floors “for safety,” that caught Neri’s attention as well.
“I’ve never really heard that before,” Neri said.
Neri said at that point he wasn’t aware of the Amber Alert, but with his suspicions high he made careful decisions. He put Singer in a room where the cameras were in position to capture Singer in the hallway in case that would be needed later.
Soon after, Neri’s shift ended and he headed home. Before falling asleep he scrolled through Facebook and saw the Amber Alert for Rosemary.
“I jumped up, and my adrenaline was pumping,” Neri said.
Neri called Red Oak police and went back to the hotel where he and a co-worker got guests out.
Police arrived and arrested Singer without incident. Rosemary was released to CPS custody.
Carrollton police said they’re fortunate Neri took the steps he did to save Rosemary and help police arrest Singer.
“We’re so grateful,” said Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department. “He was the right person at the right place at the right time.”
As for Neri, he said he’s never been in a situation like that before, though he said being a night clerk means he has to pay close attention to who comes in the hotel.
He said when police arrived, they, too, noticed his knack for remembering multiple details about Singer and the vehicle.
“They said, ‘You must want to be a cop because you have a great memory,’” Neri said.
That might soon become a reality. Neri is finishing his second semester of his junior year at UNT Dallas, and he said he plans to enroll in the police academy after that.
To the police, Neri has already passed the first test.
“We learned he wants to be a police officer,” DeVito said. “Well, that was his first day on the job.”
