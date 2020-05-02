The Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County (CACDC) conducted 113 forensic interviews for child abuse last March, the most in its 22-year history.
That number dropped to just more than 60 in April.
Amy Ferdinando said both numbers are bad but for different reasons.
Ferdinando, director of development for CACDC, said March and October are usually peak months for cases of physical abuse since children are coming off the holiday break and summer vacation, respectively.
But she said this year the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse. She said while the number of sexual abuse cases has remained relatively flat, the 113 interviews in March of this year for physical abuse are up from 77 in March the year before.
“The stress of COVID-19, the economic stress and just being around each other all the time plays into it,” Ferdinando said.
But what’s just as alarming is the dip in reports from April. For more than a month in-person classes have been canceled and students have been away from the classroom, which Ferdinando said can silence cries for help.
“We’re worried about not getting reports,” Ferdinando said. “Teachers are out boots on the ground, but right now they’re not able to see kids on a daily basis. They’re the ones who make the reports and can tell if abuse is going on.”
Ferdinando said there’s also concern that an abused child is living with the perpetrator and can’t make the call for help.
COVID-19 has also impacted how much CACDC can help children.
“We’re not out there providing the education piece,” Ferdinando said. “And since we’re not out there and the teachers aren’t seeing them, the eyes aren’t on the kids.”
But CACDC is doing what it can to help. Ferdinando said the therapists have recently begun using a telehealth option via Zoom to still have conversations with children remotely. She said approximately 300 children are signed up.
“It’s been a lifeline for a lot of kids,” Ferdinando said. “We’re trying to create an avenue for support. Our therapists went through the training, and I’m proud that nobody panicked and just adjusted so that we can do the right thing.”
Ferdinando said while it may not be ideal for every child, some could benefit from the remote therapy. She said even after COVID-19 is gone telehealth could be an option for other clients.
And she expects there will be more children in need once the pandemic has tapered off.
“We’re still getting reports,” Ferdinando said. “But when all of this is over, we’re going to see an enormous surge. Most kids won’t report this, so we’re worried that there will be a whole generation of kids who are impacted by this in a different way.”
Ferdinando said in addition to physical abuse reports, CACDC is also alarmed by the national trend of cyber sexual abuse cases. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children there were 1.1 million child pornography tips reported to that organization nationwide between April 12-18 alone. That’s up from 268,938 reports during the week of Feb. 23.
