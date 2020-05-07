Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., recently announced plans to expand its drive-thru COVID-19 testing model. As part of the expansion, Kroger Health will now offer free testing sites; one in Fort Worth, beginning Thursday, May 7, and one in Dallas, beginning Saturday, May 9 with plans to perform over 1,000 tests at each site weekly.
“Kroger has always aimed to be there for our customers, associates and communities when they need us most and it has never been more important as we help to expand testing across Dallas/Fort Worth,” said Adam Wampler, president of Kroger Dallas Division. “We are thankful for the collaboration with the city of Dallas, Dallas County, city of Fort Worth, CitySquare, Fort Worth ISD, and many city departments who helped make this possible. We could not do this alone and we are confident, that together, we will get through this.”
“COVID-19 testing is critical to public health and our economic recovery plans,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “I am thrilled that Kroger has stepped up to provide more public testing, and I am particularly pleased that the company selected a site in south Dallas, which will be a boon to our historically underserved residents who are especially vulnerable to this pandemic.”
This onsite testing is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Kroger Health is providing professional services via its multidisciplinary team of pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians.
"As we begin to take the first steps in easing restrictions and slowly re-opening, we must continue to increase our testing capacity so we can truly understand the impact this virus is having on our community,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. "I am grateful for our continued partnership with Kroger, as it will bring more than 1,000 additional tests a week to our community. We must continue to protect ourselves against this virus and testing is vital role in ultimately combating COVID-19.”
“Kroger’s been a tremendous partner in keeping us all fed and now is stepping up to provide much needed testing in Southern and Central Dallas in partnership with CitySquare, Dallas County and the city of Dallas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Testing is critical, not only to keep you safe and to keep the disease from spreading, but to have our best chance of successfully reopening the economy.”
Residents can register at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing are based on CDC, state and local government recommendations.
Those eligible will next select a testing location and appointment time. Registrants will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car to provide the patient with the test.
The drive-thru testing locations will feature a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger has determined that this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while also conserving the amount of personal protective equipment that is utilized.
Test Locations:
Dallas Site
CitySquare (parking lot)
1610 Malcom X Blvd., Dallas, TX 75226
Testing Hours: Starting Saturday, May 9
Saturday and Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Fort Worth Site
J.P. Elder Middle School
600 Park St., Fort Worth, TX 76164,
Hours: Starting Thursday, May 7
Tuesday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Tues, Wed, and Fri: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Test results are expected within approximately 72 hours. The Fort Worth and Dallas testing sites are estimated to handle 250 tests per day each.
