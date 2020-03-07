Devin Lalonde art

Above is the winner of the 2019 Scholarship contest, “Swirls of Color,” by Devin Lalonde.

 Courtesy of Devin Lalonde

Lakeside Arts Foundation invites Lewisville ISD High School juniors and seniors, intending to major in any arts-related field, to participate in Scholarship Art Contest at Chalk This Way to earn one of three possible scholarships.

Contestants will be given a 6 x 6 foot area of concrete and professional quality chalk, to create a work of art, in six hours. The first place scholarship is $1,200, second place is $700 and third place is $500.

Chalk This Way, at ColorPalooza, takes place April 18 outside Lewisville City Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to the scholarship contest, this day-long event features a professional chalk artist exhibit, amateur chalk art gallery, a children’s gallery, interactive art activities for children, a DIY tie-dye station, art and food vendors, Eco-Alley, art demonstrations by professional artists and live performances by cultural groups and musicians.

There is no entry fee for the scholarship contest, but student artists are asked to submit the application and a full-color, sketched rendering of their planned work by April 4.

Scholarship winners will be announced online, at the close of the event, at 9 p.m. the day of the festival. Details, rules and entry forms are available at chalkthisway.org.

For more information, contact Lakeside Arts Foundation at 214-334-4584 or email president@lakesidearts.org.

For more information about the ColorPalooza festival, go to lewisvillecolorpalooza.com.

