Lewisville ISD will pay $57.4 million in attendance credit payments to the state of Texas, the district’s Board of Trustees decided in a unanimous vote Monday evening.
“This is the annual action item that we must do with the TEA to tell them how we want to do recapture,” said R. Mark Youngs, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Financial Officer. “There [are] three different ways we can do it. We are selecting the least expensive way, and that is approving attendance credits from the state.”
The other two options Youngs cited were to transfer property or merge Lewisville ISD with a “property-poor” district. Youngs contended that purchasing attendance credits was the most economically prudent of these three options.
The process of purchasing attendance credits from the TEA, often referred to as “recapture” or “Robin Hood,” is a wealth equalization mechanism wherein “property-wealthy” school districts must send a portion of their tax revenues to the state to be given to less wealthy districts. The $57.4 million attendance credit payment from Lewisville ISD will go toward the state’s General Revenue Fund, and was included as an expenditure in the school district’s 2021-22 budget.
Last year, Lewisville ISD made approximately $50.3 million in recapture payments.L
