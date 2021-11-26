Three Lewisville ISD band programs ranked in the top four final standings at the 2021 6A UIL State Marching Band Contest.
The state contest held Nov. 8-10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, featured 38 qualifying band programs from across the state. The Hebron, Marcus and Flower Mound high school bands earned first, third and fourth place, respectively.
“LISD is a state leader in Fine Arts due to sustained district level and community support and the impassioned commitment of staff and students,” Amanda Drinkwater, LISD Director of Fine Arts said. “We could not be prouder of our programs and are grateful to have the opportunity to serve the best schools in Texas through arts education.”
The Hebron Band, led by Director Andy Sealy, performed its gold-medal earning program, “PENstriped.”
“We are super excited to share in this tremendous journey with our Hebron Band students and parents,” Sealy said. “It was an incredible two days of performances. It’s really a tribute to our entire school community and to the many Hebron Band alumni and alumni parents that have supported us for many years. We’re enormously proud of our students’ efforts and determination throughout the entire season.”
The Marcus Band, led by Director Jeffrey D. Jones, performed its bronze-medal earning program, “The Missing Piece.”
“We’re thrilled with the efforts of our students; their artistry, poise, and professionalism are breathtaking and inspiring,” Jones said. “It has been a joy to watch them delight audiences all season.”
The Flower Mound Band, led by Director Brent Biskup, performed its fourth-place-winning program, “The Band Show” Inspired by the Literature of Theodor Seuss Geisel.
“We are extremely proud of the students for their performance at the UIL State Marching Contest,” Biskup said. “The entire band represented Flower Mound High School and LISD with excellence and we are proud of their efforts throughout the season and at the UIL state contest.”
