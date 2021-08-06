As the first day of school approaches, Lewisville ISD is expected to have a lot more in-person students than this time last year, a few less teachers and plenty of safety protocols.
The first day of school in LISD is Wednesday, and unlike last year there will not be an option for students to learn virtually as a safety measure against COVID-19.
House Bill 1468, which would have provided funding for school districts to provide that option, did not pass at the Texas Legislature.
LISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers said approximately 900 families applied to participate in full-time virtual learning this year before it was known it wouldn’t be an option.
Despite virtual learning being taken off the table a survey conducted by the district indicates that won’t impact student enrollment much. Rogers said out of nearly 400 survey respondents, 80.4 percent of the students who had selected virtual learning said they plan to return to LISD.
“So that’s good news,” Rogers said. “I totally get that families are in a bind on that. I certainly wish there were other options.”
While virtual students from last year will be returning to the classroom this fall, LISD is facing a slight shortage in teachers in part because of the number of teachers who resigned or retired during or after the 2020-21 school year. According to LISD there were 437 teachers who resigned or retired last school year. That’s up from 382 in 2019-20 and 400 in 2018-19.
When asked how many empty positions LISD has, the district did not provide a number.
Rogers said overall he’s not concerned about the vacancies.
“For most teaching positions we feel pretty confident,” Rogers said. “There are some specialized teaching positions – bilingual, special education – there’s going to be a little bit of a lag. And our biggest issue is support staff positions.”
He pointed to efforts the Board of Trustees made last year to improve recruitment, such as approving teacher pay.
“It’s a tough workforce out there right now,” Rogers said.
Sheila Smith, chief human resources officer, said LISD is prepared for the upcoming year even with the shortages. Smith said she, Deputy Superintendent Lori Rapp and other district leaders met last week to come up with a plan to fill in the gaps.
“While we may not be 100 percent on what we would want our Plan A to be we have absolutely addressed needs, made some modifications, made some changes and we’ll be ready for students,” Smith said.
District leaders said the many of the same safety precautions will remain in place this year, including the use of electrostatic spraying in every classroom to keep them clean. Hand sanitizer will be given to elementary school students upon arrival, and sanitizer will be available at all campuses.
While desk dividers won’t be installed at all desks, the dividers will be available to students who request one.
Elementary schools will strive for social distancing as well, the district said.
LISD will continue to contact trace close contacts, but students who may have been exposed after LISD performs contact tracing will not be required to quarantine.
These efforts come as the number of COVID-19 cases in the area continue to increase. According to Denton County Public Health the number of residents in Denton County hospitalized with COVID-19 went from 10 three weeks ago to 53 as of July 26.
The positivity rate in Denton County increased from 2.5 percent in mid-June to 15 percent last week.
Denton County Public Health officials said 55.4 percent of eligible people in the county have been fully vaccinated. Health officials continue to urge eligible residents to get the vaccine. Rogers said he encourages people who have not received the vaccine to wear masks, but encouraging is as far as the district can go.
“We absolutely highly encourage, and will continue to do so, those folks who are not vaccinated to continue to wear masks in our schools and in other public spaces,” Rogers said, adding that school districts are not allowed to mandate the wearing of masks per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Order GA-36.
Orders from the governor also affect how districts handle vaccination requirements.
Rogers said one question he receives frequently is why the district can’t know its staff vaccine status. He said that’s prohibited per Abbott’s GA-35.
“We’re not allowed to force staff to tell us if they are vaccinated or not,” Rogers said. “Now, anecdotally I feel good about where I think our staff is, but I can’t tell you an exact percentage.”
Rogers said he has also been asked why the district can’t require employees to be vaccinated when some companies, such as Walmart, have announced they are requiring it.
“GA-35 prohibits a government entity from compelling an individual from receiving a vaccine,” Rogers said.
