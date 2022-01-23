Lewisville ISD has adopted stricter COVID-19 protocols in response to rising cases of COVID-19.
Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson sent out an announcement to families on Friday saying that campuses plan on limiting visitors to mitigate possible introduction of COVID-19 to students and staff. Additionally, campuses plan to pause small group work and make physical distancing more prevalent. Patterson said elementary schools will modify lunch protocols to mitigate the spread among younger students. Masks will also continue to be requested regardless of vaccination status. Patterson called this response a “modified tier-three” response.
“Districts right now are faced with difficult decisions on the run with an enemy that moves faster and in greater numbers than we have,” Patterson said.
To keep a pulse on active cases, Patterson said the district plans on administering temperature checks, checking case numbers twice daily and requiring students and staff with positive cases to quarantine.
While the district plans to track cases and mitigate COVID-19’s spread, campus events including orientations, field trips and athletic events will go on as scheduled, he said.
In addition to the new protocol, the district’s COVID-19 call center has opened up a call-back service where community members can leave their information and will receive a call back from healthcare professionals hired by the district to supply them with information they need. The district also plans on launching an online page where community members can fill out a form online before receiving service or information from the call center.
“COVID mitigation and response and mitigation are our top priorities and our biggest challenges,” Patterson said.
