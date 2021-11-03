Lewisville ISD will soon be searching for a new superintendent.
After 36 years with LISD, Superintendent Kevin Rogers announced Tuesday that he will be retiring effective Jan. 31.
Rogers was named superintendent in 2015. He originally joined the district in 1986 as a teacher and coach and later served as an assistant principal, principal and district administrator. He has been in education for 41 years overall and served for five years with the Texas Department of Mental Health before joining LISD.
“There’s never a good time to make this type of announcement, and this is hard for me, because I love LISD, the people that I work with and the students we serve,” Rogers said in a Tuesday video announcement. “Yet, I learned a long time ago that if you wait until you feel like you finished all the work you want to finish, you’ll never be able to move on. I know it is time for me to step aside and allow our board of trustees to select LISD’s next leader.”
LISD said in a Tuesday press release that the district Board of Trustees will soon meet to decide on next steps and a timeline. The district has said information will be posted on its website as it becomes available.
“I have known Dr. Rogers for a very long time, and there is no way we could ever thank him enough for the impact he has had on our district,” Board President Tracy Scott Miller said in a press release. “He is a man of integrity, and every decision he made was always about what was best for our students and staff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.