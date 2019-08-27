Hedrick Destination Imagination

Hedrick Middle School students participate in a project for Destination Imagination. 

 Photo courtesy of LISD

Lewisville ISD released the following information about a Destination Imagination open house:

Today’s academic and professional environments are all about creativity, innovation, teamwork and critical thinking.

Our schools incorporate all of these elements in their curriculums. You can boost your child’s exposure to these 21st Century Skills through participation in LISD’s Destination Imagination program. Learn all about this fun, educational program for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade by attending one of LISD’s DI Awareness Nights. These are free, fun and interactive events with displays, videos and activities for the kids.

  • Sept. 12 at Forestwood Middle School (2810 Morriss Road, Flower Mound) 6:45 – 8:15 p.m.
  • Sept. 17 at Arbor Creek Middle School (2109 Arbor Creek Road, Carrollton) 6:45 – 8:15 p.m.
  • For those who plan to attend, skip the check-in line by pre-registering here.

Interested, but can’t attend or need more information? Please contact Robin Napier at napierr@lisd.net.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments