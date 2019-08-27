Lewisville ISD released the following information about a Destination Imagination open house:
Today’s academic and professional environments are all about creativity, innovation, teamwork and critical thinking.
Our schools incorporate all of these elements in their curriculums. You can boost your child’s exposure to these 21st Century Skills through participation in LISD’s Destination Imagination program. Learn all about this fun, educational program for students in kindergarten through twelfth grade by attending one of LISD’s DI Awareness Nights. These are free, fun and interactive events with displays, videos and activities for the kids.
- Sept. 12 at Forestwood Middle School (2810 Morriss Road, Flower Mound) 6:45 – 8:15 p.m.
- Sept. 17 at Arbor Creek Middle School (2109 Arbor Creek Road, Carrollton) 6:45 – 8:15 p.m.
- For those who plan to attend, skip the check-in line by pre-registering here.
Interested, but can’t attend or need more information? Please contact Robin Napier at napierr@lisd.net.
