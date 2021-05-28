A 51-year-old Lewisville man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Interstate 35E in Carrollton.
According to police, a Dodge truck was traveling southbound on I-35E around 5:29 a.m. when it attempted to enter the express lane. In doing so the truck collided with a barrier.
Police said the driver got out of the truck, and a second car hit the truck, pushing the truck into another lane of traffic. Police said a motorcycle then struck the truck, killing the motorcyclist.
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.
The driver of the Dodge and the second vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.
Police said no charges are expected to be filed in the incident.
That section of I-35E was shut down for nearly five hours.
