The Carrollton Public Library is asking how they can be of better service to existing and future patrons and has made available a survey opportunity through April 30.
“The library relies on citizen feedback to ensure it is providing for the needs and wants of the community,” Carrollton Public Library Director Jonathan Scheu said. “The survey helps gauge public awareness and interest for the varied services and amenities offered and is one of the ways its residents can help the City continue to progress toward its vision of being the community that families and businesses want to call home.”
The results will enable the library to continue making budget allocations and scheduling plans for future events, educational programs, and entertainment offerings of interest to its patrons. Programming includes the free Tax Assistance by AARP counseling opportunity on Mondays, March 9 through April 13 at Hebron & Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays, through April 10 at Josey Ranch Lake Library (1700 Keller Springs Road); the free Spring Break STEAM Fair event on March 13 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library; and the free Special Exhibit – Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas at Josey Ranch Lake Library during March.
“The library’s last community-wide survey was in 2017, and we’ve made big changes with the information our residents have shared,” Josey Ranch Lake Library Branch Manager Rachel Young said. “The library is hoping for feedback on those changes and more suggestions on how the Library can continue to improve.”
Young said this is a chance to tell the Library which events are well loved, which programs are most popular, and what services would be good to add or delete. There’s a universe of information to explore and the library can help source it.
To access the survey, visit cityofcarrollton.com/librarysurvey or stop by either Library location to pick one up. The survey is available to be taken in English, Korean or Spanish. Completed surveys will be accepted through April 30 and include space for additional input and suggestions. All responses are submitted anonymously.
City-sponsored activities, community events, and classes for adults and children at both Carrollton Public Library locations are included in the January-April 2020 issue of Leisure Connections magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are free at either Library location. For a complete listing, visit cityofcarrollton.com/leisuremag.
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
