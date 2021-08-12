The man suspected of robbing a Carrollton bank in July was arrested Aug. 2 in Fort Worth by the FBI and Fort Worth police, and license plate reading cameras helped lead authorities to him.
Fort Worth police arrested Rodney Terence Sykes, 54, and charged him with two counts of robbery as he is suspected of also robbing a bank in Euless.
According to Carrollton police a man walked into the BBVA Bank in the 3600 block of N. Josey Lane around 4:15 p.m. July 22 and handed the bank teller a note. Police declined to say what the note said, but the incident was classified as a bank robbery.
According to a criminal complaint by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, a man approached a teller at the Prosperity Bank on SH 121 in Euless on July 29 and handed the teller a note that read, “give me all your money.” The teller froze, and Sykes said no dye packs and no trackers,” the complaint states.
The teller then gave Sykes approximately $1,533 before Sykes walked out of the bank, the complaint states.
The complaint states that the suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of a gray Jeep Cherokee Latitude and that the license plate was caught on the FLOCK Safety System license plate reading camera.
It states the image of the Cherokee was shown to the teller at the Euless bank, and the teller confirmed it was the same vehicle.
Police were able to confirm the Cherokee driver was registered to Sykes. The complaint states the physical description listed on Sykes’ driver’s license matched the description given following the Carrollton and Euless bank robberies.
The complaint states the Cherokee was located around 1:37 p.m. July 29 on E. Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth by using the FLOCK system. The vehicle was later spotted leaving a motel on Lancaster. Fort Worth police officers were able to get photos of the Cherokee driver, which matched the description given from a previous robbery.
The complaint states Sykes fled when officers tried to pull him over, which led to a chase into Arlington. Sykes began driving recklessly and eventually crashed near the intersection of Fielder Road and Camella Drive. Sykes continued to evade police, the complaint said, and because of dangers to the public the pursuit stopped.
Meanwhile officers returned to the motel and spoke with a woman who identified Sykes in a picture. She told police Sykes has driven her in his Cherokee to Arlington and Dallas in the past and that he has bragged about robbing banks.
The complaint states Sykes was convicted in 2008 on three counts of bank robbery, for which he received 76 months in prison and three years of supervised release. The complaint states Sykes’ supervised release was revoked twice.
The complaint states there were also two robberies in Arlington on July 19, 2021 where the gray Cherokee was used. It states an unknown subject does not match Sykes’ description but that the robber was a passenger in the Cherokee.
