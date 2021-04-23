Lewisville ISD announced it will continue its level “orange” COVID-19 operational guidelines, with some modifications, for the rest of the spring semester.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month updated its guidance for schools.
In a letter to parents the district said it has and will continue to communicate with local, state and national health partners.
It also comes as schools across the district prepare for end-of-year events and recognitions.
“While the data indicates the number of positive cases within LISD have decreased our area is still considered to have substantial transmission according to the CDC guidelines,” the letter stated.
The letter stated per CDC guidelines LISD will continue to require face masks in all facilities and at all district events. Inside the classroom, however, desk shields will now be optional.
All visitors will also be required to wear face masks and social distance. The district will limit visitors to fine arts and athletics visitors approved by the fine arts and athletic directors, PTA executive committee members for volunteer activities and booster club participation to volunteer after school hours.
The district will allow in-person events in a limited capacity. Physical distancing and face masks will be required for fifth- and eighth-grade awards and recognition events, 12th-grade recognitions, and recognitions for spring varsity sports and performing arts.
Contract tracing and quarantine protocols will continue, the district said.
