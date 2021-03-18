Lewisville ISD is being proactive in addressing issues that not only cause problems in the classroom now but potentially in later years as well.
LISD is in its third year of having a behavior intervention specialist program in which interventionists help students with severe behavior issues and their teachers in general education and special education.
District officials said they are seeing a growing number of students experiencing trauma, stress and mental health concerns, which impact their ability to learn in the classroom, the district stated.
“Trauma is a huge factor,” said Rebecca Clark, director of student services. “That can be something you can pinpoint in a child’s life, or it can be the circumstances in which the family is living.”
During a recent Board of Trustees work session, leaders of both programs provided updates to the board on what the interventionists do and what kind of caseload they are seeing.
General education
Clark said the general education behavior interventionist team works with students whose behavior is disruptive, maybe physically aggressive toward peers or staff members.
The team includes four staff members who are certified in general education and special education. They are experienced in behavior management in the classroom and are trained in restorative practices in the classroom and in nonviolent crisis intervention and de-escalation.
She said the interventionists provide support to the teacher who has a student with behavioral issues by helping develop plans and locate resources, and they coach them on behavior management skills.
“They don’t come in and replace the teacher or do things instead of the teacher,” Clark said. “They really want to be that model and coach to increase the teacher’s capacity to manage behavior in the classroom independently.”
Student observation is a key part of the interventionist.
“The plans they help the teacher put in place need to be evidence based, specific to that student and needs,” Clark said.
They provide direct skill instruction in deficit areas and direct intervention to support behavior goals.
At the campus level they provide trainings such as behavior management and help de-escalate a crisis if it has reached that level.
They also provide professional learning options for district staff.
In the 2019-20 school year there were 111 total cases in the first three quarters, Clark said.
Clark said 50 percent of those cases were closed because of adequate progress. She said 38 percent of those students qualified for special education, and 12 percent of those withdrew from LISD.
There were 34 campuses across the district that took cases last year, including Lewisville and Degan elementary schools where there were six or more cases each.
In 2020-21 there have been 52 cases so far.
“The number of students who have selected the virtual pathway has definitely impacted the number of cases we’ve had,” Clark said. “But we’ve also noticed an increase in the intensity of the cases we do have.”
She said there have been seven cases that have had special education expedited referrals because the behaviors were so dangerous and disruptive to learning.
Clark said the case duration ranges from two and a half weeks to 58 weeks and counting. The average case duration is 21 weeks. Clark said the time spent on cases ranges from three hours to 91 hours, with an average of 23 hours.
Clark said a case ends when there is notable improvement in the student’s behavior or if the student is referred to special education.
She said the recidivism rate is low since the interventionist stays with the student until strong supports are in place.
Special education
On the special education side, interventionists provide district-wide campus support for students with disabilities who have significant behavior issues.
The team includes a lead behavior interventionist and five behavior interventionists. Of those, three are board certified behavior analysts and licensed behavior analysts.
Kathy Talbert, chief executive director of special education, said the team uses evidence-based practices to develop techniques and plans to improve behavior of students with significant acting out or physically aggressive behaviors.
The team members also train teachers in improving student behavior, conduct behavior assessments to help develop a behavior intervention plan and provide ongoing data analysis.
Talbert said a case is closed based on evidence-supported student progress.
“On average I would say cases stay open between two and four months because they’re dealing with some of the most severe behavior challenges, and they want to make sure they’re providing that level of support for our staff,” Talbert said.
Trustee Allison Lassahn said her family has seen first-hand how the special education intervention program can help children.
“At the time 12 years ago people were still grasping with what to do with kids with autism,” Lassahn said. “Really the only way to make improvements with a child with autism, you’re never going to cure them, but you can make significant improvements with ABA therapy. And the fact that we have these people on staff here in LISD is amazing. I’m sure I’m one of many parents who feel this way that this saved our lives, changed our lives and I’m so grateful.”
Trustee Tracy Scott Miller said the interventionists can often be the first to detect learning disabilities and putting them on a new path.
“This could be the beginning of a story like (Lassahn’s) where it seems like there’s a negative – there’s a behavior interventionist,” Miller said. “But it’s actually a positive in helping the student in having a better learning experience.”
